Unidentified woman found dead near Midland City bridge

MIDLAND CITY – Police found a deceased woman near Woodham Bridge Thursday and are seeking the public’s help in identifying her.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office received a call concerning a suspicious circumstance in the 8000 block of South County Road 20 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police located a woman’s body that appeared to be in the advanced stages of decomposition.

Due to the conditions at the scene, the sheriff’s office requested assistance from the Dothan Police Department’s crime scene technicians and the FBI.

The deceased woman will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to determine a cause of death as well as identification.

“We ask the public to contact us if they saw a female in the area of Woodham’s Bridge within the last few weeks or if you have any information that may help us in the identification of the deceased,” Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said in a press release.

Anyone with information can contact the department at 334-774-2335 or leave a tip by visiting daleso.com.

