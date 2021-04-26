UPDATE - Coroner: Woman, two children died before car was pushed into Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA – The three victims found dead submerged in a car in Lake Eufaula Monday morning have been identified as a woman and two children.

Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman said Monday afternoon the woman has been identified as Ramona Hudson and two children who were not identified because they were under the age of 18.

Chapman said the victims apparently died before the blue sedan was pushed into the water, left partially submerged near Creek Town Park. An autopsy is currently underway to determine the cause of death, which Chapman said is unclear.

Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins confirmed earlier Monday that a blue sedan with three bodies inside was discovered in Lake Eufaula near Creek Town Park. There have been no reports of arrests in the case.

Watkins said a passerby notified a crossing guard of the car in the lake, and the crossing guard called the police department to make a report. The department was notified at about 7:18 a.m.

Watkins said the investigation is being assisted by the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). He said he could not share further information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the SBI anonymous hotline at 1-800-392-8011.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.