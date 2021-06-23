 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Bomb team found papers in suspicious briefcase left outside federal courthouse
UPDATE: Bomb team found papers in suspicious briefcase left outside federal courthouse

Federal courthouse

A member of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force (kneeling) and other law enforcement personnel, including Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza (center on phone), examine a suspicious package found at the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Dothan on Wednesday morning.

 TERRY CONNOR, DOTHAN EAGLE

Law enforcement gave an all clear after investigating a suspicious briefcase discovered at the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Dothan Wednesday morning. Inside the briefcase, investigators found medical papers and magazines.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office blocked off West Troy Street from around 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. as a precaution while assessing the situation.

Sheriff Donald Valenza said Dothan Police Department observed a video of a white male in shorts, a red shirt, and cap was walking down Troy Street with a briefcase at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“When he got to courthouse, he looked around, and sat (the briefcase) down and walked off,” Valenza said. “We took it real serious this morning.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, FBI, U.S. Marshal’s Service, Dothan PD’s bomb teams, and sheriff’s deputies investigated the case. Explosive detecting equipment used by the Dothan bomb team ruled out the possibility of an explosive device or chemical.

