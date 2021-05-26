 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Emergency 9-1-1 line back up and running in Dothan, Houston County
The emergency 9-1-1 line in the city of Dothan and Houston County is back online after being down for nearly an hour on Wednesday from around 12-1 p.m.

Houston County Sheriff's Office Maj. Bill Rafferty said crews are still working on getting back-up telephone lines operational.

If needed, law enforcement is asking that people call non-emergency lines.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office can be reached at (334)-677-4808. The Dothan Police Department can be reached at (334) 793-0215.

