UPDATE: Emergency 9-1-1 line back up and running in Dothan, Houston County

The emergency 9-1-1 line in the city of Dothan and Houston County is back online after being down for nearly an hour on Wednesday from around 12-1 p.m.

Houston County Sheriff's Office Maj. Bill Rafferty said crews are still working on getting back-up telephone lines operational.

If needed, law enforcement is asking that people call non-emergency lines. The Houston County Sheriff's Office can be reached at (334)-677-4808. The Dothan Police Department can be reached at (334) 793-0215.

