Update: Missing mother, infant found safe

A mother and infant son reported missing Thursday have been found safe, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

Jasmine Monique Powell and her infant son, Quinten Lamar Williams, were reported missing Thursday.

Powell is 5’5 and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green dress. Both could possibly be in the company of Dashon Williams. Williams is believed to be driving a light blue Chrysler 200 with AL tag 38HP385.

Both the mother and the infant could possibly be in danger.

Anyone with any information related to the whereabouts of Powell and Williams is asked to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 334-677-4808.

