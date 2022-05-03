UPDATED: 1 dead in Dale County officer-related shooting; SBI leading investigation

OZARK - An investigation into an officer-related fatal shooting Monday afternoon in Dale County has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), according to an ALEA news release Monday night.

SBI special agents took over the investigation at the request of the Dale County Sheriff’s Office. The release notes that two sheriff deputies were involved in the incident.

The victim, who was fatally injured in the 4:55 p.m. incident, was identified as Samuel Ed Farnam Jr., 44, of Ozark. No officers were injured during the incident, according to the ALEA release.

In a news release from the Dale County’s Sheriff’s Office, it was confirmed that the Ozark-Dale County E911 received a call concerning a “rolling domestic incident” with shots fired on U.S. Highway 231 South between Newton and Ozark. Dale County deputies intercepted the suspect’s vehicle as it entered the Ozark city limits and observed it strike the victim’s vehicle as they were approaching.

The release states that when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, a pursuit ensued. The pursuit entered Ozark and the suspect’s vehicle began traveling north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 231. As the pursuit neared the intersection of Deese Road, a deputy performed a PIT maneuver disabling the suspect’s vehicle. “At the conclusion of the pursuit, deputies discharged their weapons in order to apprehend the armed suspect.”

No additional details about the incident were released, and the findings of the SBI investigation will be turned over to the Dale County District’s Attorney Office.