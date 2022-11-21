UPDATED: 14-year-old sought for fatal shooting of two Dothan women Sunday night

A 14-year-old is wanted in the fatal shooting of two Dothan women Sunday night in a Fifth Avenue residence, Dothan police said Monday in a news release.

Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr., 14, of Dothan, is wanted for two counts of capital murder related to the shooting Sunday night.

During the investigation into the shooting, Dothan investigators developed a suspect, who is a juvenile.

According to a Dothan Police Department release, Alabama juvenile privacy laws typically prevent the release juvenile information. However, the courts have issued an order allowing the suspect’s information to be released to the public due to the interest of public safety.

Oliver also has active juvenile pickup orders for two counts of attempted assault first degree and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle which occurred in July 2022. Oliver has been sought by authorities since that time. Per the court order, no further information related to Oliver can be released.

Police said that at approximately 8:04 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 200 block of Fifth Avenue following a report of two people being shot. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the shootings.

Dothan Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and confirmed two female victims were deceased from gunshot wounds. Neither of the females lived at the residence.

The victims have been identified as Jasmine Danielle Bean, 21, and Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, 20, both of Dothan.

Police said it’s believed there was a gathering of several people at the location when the shootings happened, but only the victims were at the residence when officers arrived.

Sunday's deadly shooting is the third act of gun violence in Dothan since Nov. 12 when a man was killed during gunfire at the annual National Peanut Festival Parade in downtown.

Anyone who has information related to the whereabouts of Oliver Jr. is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department will guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity.