UPDATED: Dothan man fatally shot during Alexander Drive incident Thursday night

One man has been arrested and another is being sought for shooting at a 21-year-old Dothan man who was then shot and killed the next night.

On Thursday, officers with the Dothan Police Department responded to a firearm assault just before 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of Alexander Drive. By the time officers arrived, the victim, Alfonso Morrissette of Dothan, had been taken to Southeast Health by personal vehicle with a single gunshot to the upper torso. He was in critical condition and was immediately taken to surgery, where he died from his injury.

Morrissette was also shot at on Wednesday, Dec. 14, around 6:15 p.m. at the same location but was not hit, according to information released by the Dothan Police Department. Various residences and vehicles were hit during the Wednesday shooting, however.

According to police, it has now been determined that 20-year-old Zyshawn Codaun Coker and 19-year-old Keith Shukar Helms, both from Dothan, are the two suspects responsible for shooting at Morrissette on Wednesday night.

Coker, 20, has been arrested and charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied building, one count of shooting into an unoccupied building, one count of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, and one count of attempted murder. These charges are in reference to the incident that occurred Wednesday night.

When located, Helms will be arrested on the same charges in reference to the incident that occurred Wednesday night.

Thursday night’s incident in which Morrissette died is still under investigation. The Dothan Police Department is asking anyone who has information related to the death of Morrissette to please call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. If you would like to provide information in an anonymous capacity, you can call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity, according to its release.

In the past few weeks, local law enforcement departments have beefed up efforts to address the recent number of shootings in Dothan and Houston County. Both Dothan Police Department and the Houston County Sheriff's Office have made recent arrests where firearms, drugs, and cash were seized.

The law enforcement effort went into high gear following a fatal shooting during this year's National Peanut Festival Parade in November.