UPDATED: Headland police officer arrested for domestic violence

Robert Allen Maddox Jr.

Robert Allen Maddox Jr., 24, of Dothan

 Dothan Police Department

A Headland police officer has been arrested for choking a female victim in a domestic violence case.

Robert Allen Maddox Jr., 24, of Dothan, has been charged with one count of second-degree domestic violence by strangulation.

On Tuesday, a female victim reported to the Dothan Police Department that during the first week of March, she was a victim of a domestic violence situation.

“She reported during the incident it escalated to the point she was thrown to the floor and choked, cutting her airway off and she could not breathe,” a Dothan PD press release stated.

The press release did not identify the victim.

Maddox’s social media accounts show he has a wife and two young children.

Maddox was arrested Thursday following an investigation and his bond was set at $30,000.

He has been place on administrative leave at the Headland Police Department and his badge and gun were taken pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Headland PD officials.

