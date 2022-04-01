UPDATED: Headland police officer arrested for domestic violence

A Headland police officer has been arrested for choking a female victim in a domestic violence case.
Robert Allen Maddox Jr., 24, of Dothan, has been charged with one count of second-degree domestic violence by strangulation.
On Tuesday, a female victim reported to the Dothan Police Department that during the first week of March, she was a victim of a domestic violence situation.
“She reported during the incident it escalated to the point she was thrown to the floor and choked, cutting her airway off and she could not breathe,” a Dothan PD press release stated.
The press release did not identify the victim.
Maddox’s social media accounts show he has a wife and two young children.
Maddox was arrested Thursday following an investigation and his bond was set at $30,000.
He has been place on administrative leave at the Headland Police Department and his badge and gun were taken pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Headland PD officials.