UPDATED: Headland police officer arrested for domestic violence

A Headland police officer has been arrested for choking a female victim in a domestic violence case.

Robert Allen Maddox Jr., 24, of Dothan, has been charged with one count of second-degree domestic violence by strangulation.

On Tuesday, a female victim reported to the Dothan Police Department that during the first week of March, she was a victim of a domestic violence situation.

“She reported during the incident it escalated to the point she was thrown to the floor and choked, cutting her airway off and she could not breathe,” a Dothan PD press release stated.

The press release did not identify the victim.

Maddox’s social media accounts show he has a wife and two young children.

Maddox was arrested Thursday following an investigation and his bond was set at $30,000.

He has been place on administrative leave at the Headland Police Department and his badge and gun were taken pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Headland PD officials.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.