 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: One dead in Enterprise shooting
0 Comments
top story

UPDATED: One dead in Enterprise shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police and crime
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS

A domestic dispute on County Road 539 Thursday left one dead and one injured after the alleged shooter turned the gun on his spouse and then himself, Enterprise police said.”

Lt. Billy Haglund identified the deceased as Jessie Peters Jr., 51, of Enterprise.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 7:50 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 500 block of County Road 539. When officers arrived, they discovered Peters’ body as well as a female with a gunshot wound to the chest. Haglund said the detectives’ investigation indicated the shooting was a result of a domestic violence dispute.

“During the dispute, the male subject shot the surviving spouse in the chest and then took his own life,” he said. “The female was transported to a hospital for treatment and currently in stable condition.”

No further information will be released.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Muted Olympic viewing at Tokyo's cheerleader-themed bar

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert