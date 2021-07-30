UPDATED: One dead in Enterprise shooting

A domestic dispute on County Road 539 Thursday left one dead and one injured after the alleged shooter turned the gun on his spouse and then himself, Enterprise police said.”

Lt. Billy Haglund identified the deceased as Jessie Peters Jr., 51, of Enterprise.

At approximately 7:50 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 500 block of County Road 539. When officers arrived, they discovered Peters’ body as well as a female with a gunshot wound to the chest. Haglund said the detectives’ investigation indicated the shooting was a result of a domestic violence dispute.

“During the dispute, the male subject shot the surviving spouse in the chest and then took his own life,” he said. “The female was transported to a hospital for treatment and currently in stable condition.”

No further information will be released.

