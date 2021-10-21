UPDATED: Three men arrested in Wednesday night drive-by shooting

Aristidle and Culver each face one count of shooting into an occupied building, two counts of first-degree attempted assault, and first-degree assault.

Later on Wednesday, investigators were able to obtain probable cause to charge Aristidle in the Grant Street drive-by shooting that sent three individuals to the hospital. One of the victims was a 3-year-old boy who was playing in the yard.

As a result, Aristidle faces additional charges of three counts of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied building.

All three suspects are currently being held without bond.

Investigators are not ready to release a motive in the crimes.

“What I want to stress is, these police officers are out here putting their lives on the line taking these shooters off the street, and now it's incumbent on the DA’s office and the judges to make sure that these people stay in prison and off the street,” Benny said during a press conference Thursday morning.

Benny also reiterated a sentiment from two days prior when addressing gun violence: “I said this before — the police department is ineffective if they don’t have the support of the community and information."