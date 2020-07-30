Ventress Correctional Facility staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at Ventress Correctional Facility in Barbour County tested positive for COVID-19, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) confirmed Wednesday.

According to the ADOC, the staff member promptly self-quarantined under the director of his or her healthcare provider.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to this staff member. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine as advised.

As of Wednesday, 122 COVID-19 cases among all ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active, and 168 staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.

ADOC also confirms one additional inmate that tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18. According to the ADOC, 200 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed throughout the inmate population; 61 of those cases remain active.

