Verbal alteration leads to shots being fired

A Dothan man was arrested Thursday after police say he discharged a firearm at a vehicle located in the 700 block of North Oates Street.
Kenneth Bernard Wood Jr., 33, is charged with shooting inside the vehicle of an occupied/unoccupied vehicle.
Police believe a verbal altercation between Wood and the victim lead to the shooting.
“It appears one shot was fired and the victim’s vehicle was damaged,” Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said. “No injuries were reported during the incident.”
Wood is in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
