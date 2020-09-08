 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim identified in South Lena Street shooting; suspect sought
0 comments
breaking top story

Victim identified in South Lena Street shooting; suspect sought

Only $5 for 5 months
Victim identified in South Lena Street shooting; suspect sought

Dothan Police canvas South Lena Street Sunday morning after responding to a homicide.

 Jimmy Sailors

The victim in an early Sunday morning homicide has been identified as 50-year-old Christina Moore of Dothan. Dothan Police continue to search for suspect or suspects.

Police responded to firearm assault call with critical injuries at 5:02 a.m. Sunday at 709 South Lena St. When officers arrived on scene the victim was found dead.

“At this time we are not releasing a lot of information,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The victim did reside at the residence.”

According to Owens, investigators are still reviewing the case evidence and looking at all angels.

“This case is active and ongoing,” Owens said. “We will go wherever the evidence takes us in this case for an arrest to be made.”

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or anonymous tips may be placed through CrimeStoppers, by calling 334-793-7000.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert