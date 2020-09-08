Victim identified in South Lena Street shooting; suspect sought

The victim in an early Sunday morning homicide has been identified as 50-year-old Christina Moore of Dothan. Dothan Police continue to search for suspect or suspects.

Police responded to firearm assault call with critical injuries at 5:02 a.m. Sunday at 709 South Lena St. When officers arrived on scene the victim was found dead.

“At this time we are not releasing a lot of information,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The victim did reside at the residence.”

According to Owens, investigators are still reviewing the case evidence and looking at all angels.

“This case is active and ongoing,” Owens said. “We will go wherever the evidence takes us in this case for an arrest to be made.”

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or anonymous tips may be placed through CrimeStoppers, by calling 334-793-7000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.