 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wallace teacher facing 40 felony sex crime charges
0 Comments
alert top story

Wallace teacher facing 40 felony sex crime charges

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kimberly Sonanstine

Kimberly Sonanstine, 38, of Ozark

 Dale County Jail

A faculty member at Wallace Community College has been arrested on 40 counts of sex crimes against a child.

Kimberly Sonanstine, 38, of Ozark, was charged with two counts of traveling to meet a child for unlawful sex act, 30 counts of second-degree sexual abuse, and eight counts of second-degree sodomy, according to an arrest report.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sonanstine, who taught biology at Wallace, was arrested Tuesday night by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

“Faculty member Kimberly Sonanstine is no longer teaching classes and will remain off campus, pending the outcome of the proceedings,” Wallace Community College said in a statement. “As this is an ongoing personnel matter, the College will have no additional comment.”

Sonanstine is currently being held in the Dale County Jail without bond.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghans flock to passport office reopened by Taliban

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert