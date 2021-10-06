Wallace teacher facing 40 felony sex crime charges

A faculty member at Wallace Community College has been arrested on 40 counts of sex crimes against a child.

Kimberly Sonanstine, 38, of Ozark, was charged with two counts of traveling to meet a child for unlawful sex act, 30 counts of second-degree sexual abuse, and eight counts of second-degree sodomy, according to an arrest report.

Sonanstine, who taught biology at Wallace, was arrested Tuesday night by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

“Faculty member Kimberly Sonanstine is no longer teaching classes and will remain off campus, pending the outcome of the proceedings,” Wallace Community College said in a statement. “As this is an ongoing personnel matter, the College will have no additional comment.”

Sonanstine is currently being held in the Dale County Jail without bond.

