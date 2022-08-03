 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wanted fugitive captured in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY – A fugitive wanted in connection with a probation violation for homicide-manslaughter and introduction of contraband into a detention facility was captured in this Florida county on Wednesday.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., a wanted fugitive out of Holmes County was taken into custody. Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office along with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office U.S. Marshals Task Force located Hazel Denise Peacock, 44, at a Mattox Springs address.

Peacock has been transported to the Washington County Jail on the felony charges.

