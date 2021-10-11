Washington County man shoots wife

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Washington County man is behind bars after shooting his wife early Monday morning.

Dennis Alan Berrigan, 70, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on attempted murder charges.

According to a news release, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 7:20 a.m. Monday from a caller who said he had accidentally shot his wife.

Once deputies and Washington County EMS arrived at the Moss Hill Road residence, they discovered 61-year-old Judy Ann Berrigan with a gunshot wound to the left chest area. Berrigan was immediately transported to a local hospital where she is expected to recover from the gunshot wound.

Berrigan was able to speak with sheriff’s investigators and told them that she and her husband, identified as Dennis Alan Berrigan, had been arguing. She told investigators that while she was sitting in the living room, her husband shot her with a handgun. She also stated that her husband had been drinking most of the night.

The investigation is ongoing.