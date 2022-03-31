 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Webb man stole identity to pay bills, make online purchases

Jonathan Tyler Grantham

Jonathan Tyler Grantham, 28, of Webb

A Webb man was arrested after using a victim’s banking information to pay bills and make online purchases, per police reports.

Jonathan Tyler Grantham, 28, is charged with 15 counts of identity theft by Dothan police.

Dothan Police Lt. Ronald Hall said Grantham obtained the victim’s personal and banking information and used it to make several online purchases as well as payments on some of his personal accounts. It is unclear how Grantham obtained the victim’s information, but it is believed he did not act alone.

Hall said Grantham did not know the victim and investigators are actively following leads on another person of interest. More arrests may be possible.

Grantham’s bond was set at $225,000.

