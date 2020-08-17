Webb woman faces theft charges after failing to pay for items in self-checkout line

A Houston County woman faces theft charges after police say she went through the self-checkout line at a local Walmart store without scanning multiple items.
Donna Kate Dykes, 56, of Webb, was arrested Saturday and charged with third-degree theft of property.
“Ms. Dykes faces a theft charge after she allegedly didn’t scan multiple items at the self-checkout line,” Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said. “It appears roughly $508 worth of items were not scanned, and when security approached Dykes she tried to hide the items in her buggy before attempting to leave the store.”
Dykes is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.
