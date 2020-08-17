Webb woman faces theft charges after failing to pay for items in self-checkout line

A Houston County woman faces theft charges after police say she went through the self-checkout line at a local Walmart store without scanning multiple items.

“Ms. Dykes faces a theft charge after she allegedly didn’t scan multiple items at the self-checkout line,” Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said. “It appears roughly $508 worth of items were not scanned, and when security approached Dykes she tried to hide the items in her buggy before attempting to leave the store.”