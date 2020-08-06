Wednesday’s car theft victim arrested on theft charges

A Dothan man who reported his car stolen to the Dothan Police Department Wednesday faces theft charges, after his vehicle was recovered in Gordon containing stolen property.

Romeo Vandez Reynolds, 28, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree theft of property.

The vehicle Reynolds reported stolen was used by two juveniles Wednesday during a high speed chase with Gordon police. Houston County Sheriff deputies assisted in the chase, which ended after deputies put out spike strips. Two juveniles bailed out of the vehicle. One juvenile was previously reported missing to the Dothan Police Department.

Once a check was run on the vehicle, it was determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from Dothan. Dothan police were notified of the vehicle’s location.

“When officers arrived at the vehicle, a search of the vehicle was conducted and it was determined Mr. Reynolds had several pairs of Costa and Ray Ban prescription sunglasses in the vehicle, which appear to have been stolen from his employer,” Dothan Lt. Scott Owens said. “The sunglasses carry a value of $2,301.”

Reynolds is out of jail on a $10,000 bond. The juvenile court system will oversee the juveniles’ cases.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.