Weekend shooting kills two, three injured; police continue to search for suspect

TROY - Troy police continue to investigate a Saturday shooting that left two dead and three injured.

Officers were dispatched to assist with dispersing a large crowd at the Pike County Cattleman’s Complex in the 12000 block of U.S. 231 South.

As officers were en route to the scene, multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of the complex. When officers arrived, they located two victims. One victim was transported to a Dothan hospital where he later died from his injuries. The other victim was transported to Troy Regional Medical Center. Three additional victims were transported by private vehicle to Troy Regional. One of the victims transported by private vehicle also died. One was transported to a Montgomery hospital in critical condition, and the other was treated at the emergency room.

“The bodies of the deceased victims will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy to be performed,” Barr said. “The identities of the victims are not being released at this time. No arrests have been made.”

Investigators are working to gather information in this case.

According to police, this is a large crime scene and there were a lot of people on scene when the shooting took place. Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-5555.

