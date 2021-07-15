Wicksburg man shot wife, then himself in murder-suicide

A Wicksburg couple is dead after an apparent murder-suicide at their home Wednesday.

According to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, 35-year-old Tuesehn Lam shot his wife, identified as 30-year-old Allie Helms Lam, with a shotgun before turning it on himself.

A family member called the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to request a welfare check around 10 p.m. Wednesday when Allie Helms Lam, a dental assistant in Dothan, did not return her phone calls. Deputies met her at the residence almost 15 minutes later in the Bay Springs area. They forced entry into the home and found a pair of bodies with gunshot wounds.

There were no obvious signs of aggression at the crime scene before their deaths, Valenza said, and Tuesehn Lam did not have a criminal history or known history of domestic violence.

The Lams had two young boys together and went on a family vacation to Panama City Beach in May of this year, according to posts on social media.

The children were not in the house at the time of the incident.