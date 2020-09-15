Wiregrass firefighter enters plea of not guilty

A Wiregrass firefighter pleaded not guilty to multiple sex crime charges, including rape.

According to court documents, Steven Todd Hallford also waived his arraignment hearing.

Circuit Judge John Steenland III has set an Nov. 16 trial date for Hallford.

Hallford, 51, of Dothan, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and four counts of first-degree sodomy. He is accused of committing multiple sex crimes against a 57-year-old woman confined to a wheelchair, according to police.

Hallford, a former Dothan Fire Department employee for more than 20 years, was arrested while on duty with the Slocomb Fire/Rescue Department in October. He was not employed with the Dothan Fire Department when the alleged crimes were reported. He is also a former firefighter-paramedic with the Headland Fire/Rescue Department.

According to police, Hallford and the victim lived in the same area at Pointe South Trailer Park and the two were acquaintances.

“The victim placed an emergency medical call saying she fell out of her wheelchair,” said Dothan police Capt. Will Glover. “An officer responded along with fire/rescue to the scene. Once the victim was medically checked out, the victim then confided in the officer and reported the sexual crimes. The victim said she had been sexually assaulted several times over the past year.”

