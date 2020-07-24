You are the owner of this article.
Wiregrass inmate seeks early release
A Houston County sex offender seeks early release from the Alabama Department of Corrections next week.

Robert Antwan Baxter was convicted in 2018 for violating the sex offender registration law three times in Houston County in 2014. He was also convicted of violating the sex offender law in Pike County in 2018.

Baxter was sentenced to serve a 10-year prison sentence. Baxter was convicted in Florida in 2001 for a charge of sexual battery.

According to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Baxter has served two years, five months and 17 days of his sentence.

Baxter’s parole hearing is scheduled for July 30.

Robert Antwan Baxter

 Alabama Department of Corrections
