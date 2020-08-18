Wiregrass pharmacies involved in state-wide prescription fraud investigation

Multiple pharmacies across the Wiregrass area are falling victim to fraudulent narcotic prescriptions being passed at their pharmacy.

According to Alabama State Board of Pharmacy, investigators are attempting to identify suspect or suspects who allegedly entered pharmacies in Eufaula, Opelika, Montgomery, Troy, and Abbeville that filled fraudulent prescriptions between July 20 and Aug. 11.

The following cities/towns have had attempted fraudulent prescriptions filled by this same suspect during the same time frame at pharmacies located in Ozark and Millbrook.

One suspect is described as being a white male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, blonde/reddish hair, wearing glasses and wearing black suits or all black clothing. The suspect has been seen driving an Infiniti G35 coupe, possibly 2002-2005 model, beige in color unknown tag.