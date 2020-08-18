Wiregrass pharmacies involved in state-wide prescription fraud investigation

Multiple pharmacies across the Wiregrass area are falling victim to fraudulent narcotic prescriptions being passed at their pharmacy.
According to Alabama State Board of Pharmacy, investigators are attempting to identify suspect or suspects who allegedly entered pharmacies in Eufaula, Opelika, Montgomery, Troy, and Abbeville that filled fraudulent prescriptions between July 20 and Aug. 11.
The following cities/towns have had attempted fraudulent prescriptions filled by this same suspect during the same time frame at pharmacies located in Ozark and Millbrook.
One suspect is described as being a white male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, blonde/reddish hair, wearing glasses and wearing black suits or all black clothing. The suspect has been seen driving an Infiniti G35 coupe, possibly 2002-2005 model, beige in color unknown tag.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, state drug investigators advise that a Veteran Affairs doctor in Tuscaloosa notified their officer of multiple counts of prescription fraud. The Veteran Affairs doctor currently prescribes controlled medication at the facility. The medication is also dispensed at this same facility, which prevents the need for his patients to utilize community or chain pharmacies. The reporting doctor checked his dispensing reports, as habit, and noticed that his DEA controlled medication number was being used in different parts of the state without his permission. The doctor immediately notified the Board of Pharmacy.
Controlled substances being obtained are Alprazolam, Diazepam, and Clonazepam commonly known as Xanax, which is a highly abused schedule IV narcotic.
The Alabama State Board is seeking to file felony charges of unlawful receipt of a controlled substance, attempt to commit receipt of a controlled substance, and possible federal charges based upon the suspects use of multiple identities of real patients being utilized to obtain fraudulent prescriptions.
Anyone with any information regarding the suspects identity is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.