 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wiregrass principal arrested on multiple charges including drugs
0 comments
top story

Wiregrass principal arrested on multiple charges including drugs

Only $5 for 5 months
Wiregrass principal arrested on multiple charges including drugs

HEADLAND - Geneva High School Principal Kary Roberts was arrested during the holiday weekend in Headland.

According to police, a traffic stop was conducted on U.S. Highway 431 after police observed Roberts texting and driving.

“Following a roadside investigation, Roberts was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of open container of alcohol,” Headland Police Chief Mark Jones said.

A sobriety test showed Roberts was below the legal limit of intoxication.

This is Roberts’ first year serving as principal at Geneva High School. She is a former assistant principal of Dothan High School.

Roberts has been placed on administrative leave.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert