Wiregrass principal arrested on multiple charges including drugs

HEADLAND - Geneva High School Principal Kary Roberts was arrested during the holiday weekend in Headland.

According to police, a traffic stop was conducted on U.S. Highway 431 after police observed Roberts texting and driving.

“Following a roadside investigation, Roberts was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of open container of alcohol,” Headland Police Chief Mark Jones said.

A sobriety test showed Roberts was below the legal limit of intoxication.

This is Roberts’ first year serving as principal at Geneva High School. She is a former assistant principal of Dothan High School.

Roberts has been placed on administrative leave.

