Woman bites three Dothan officers, faces assault charges

A Dothan woman faces assault charges after biting three different Dothan police officers and spitting in the face on one officer.

Devaundria Glanton, 21, was charged with three counts of Assault Second Degree with no bond, according to the Dothan Police Department's website.

Officers and investigators responded to a citizen's complaint in the 2200 block of Westgate Parkway on Friday, March 18, making contact with Glanton, according to the department's website. While speaking to Glanton, officers noticed she had three small children in the residence.

The initial issue with Glanton was resolved, but officers were still in the area when they noticed Glanton leave her residence without her children. Officers made contact with Glanton again about her leaving her small children unattended. At this point, Glanton became disorderly and non-compliant, according to the Dothan Police Department.

Concerned for the safety and well-being of the children, officers contacted the Department of Human Resources (DHR) and requested they respond to the scene. When DHR arrived, Glanton became even more non-compliant and disorderly.

While officers were taking her into custody, Glanton managed to bite three different officers and spit in the face of one officer.