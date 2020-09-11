Woman burglarizes home; multiple purses, televisions stolen

A Dothan woman faces a burglary charge after police say she illegally entered a home located in the 700 block of Chinook Street Thursday.

Shjuanda Quintona Thomas, 41, of Dothan, is charged with second-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, Thomas illegally entered a home and took three televisions and multiple purses from inside the residence.

“Once officers arrived on scene, Thomas informed officers she had permission to be inside the home,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Officers then spoke with the homeowner and were informed Thomas in fact did not have permission to be inside the home.”

Officers also located a number of syringes in Thomas’ possession.

Thomas is out of jail on bonds totaling $40,000.

