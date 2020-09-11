 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman burglarizes home; multiple purses, televisions stolen
0 comments

Woman burglarizes home; multiple purses, televisions stolen

Only $5 for 5 months

A Dothan woman faces a burglary charge after police say she illegally entered a home located in the 700 block of Chinook Street Thursday.

Shjuanda Quintona Thomas, 41, of Dothan, is charged with second-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, Thomas illegally entered a home and took three televisions and multiple purses from inside the residence.

“Once officers arrived on scene, Thomas informed officers she had permission to be inside the home,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Officers then spoke with the homeowner and were informed Thomas in fact did not have permission to be inside the home.”

Officers also located a number of syringes in Thomas’ possession.

Thomas is out of jail on bonds totaling $40,000.

Woman burglarizes home; multiple purses, televisions stolen

Shjuanda Quintona Thomas

 Houston County Sheriff's Office
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert