Woman burglarizes motel room, steals credit card; apprehended during routine traffic stop

A woman is arrested after police say she burglarized a motel room July 17 while the guest was sleeping.

Shannon Nicole Sexton, 33, of Russellville, was arrested Saturday following routine traffic stop. During the traffic stop officers received information regarding outstanding warrants for her arrest. She was charged with second-degree burglary and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. She also faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance. When officers arrested Sexton, they found narcotics in her possession. Her passenger, Cecil A. Hill, 54, of Dothan, was also arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics.

“After the alleged crime occurred at the motel located in the 3000 block of Ross Clark Circle, a warrant was issued for Ms. Sexton’s arrest,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “It was determined during the investigation Sexton allegedly unlawfully entered a motel room where she stole a wallet containing a credit card. She used the credit card three times while it was in her possession.”

According to Owens, Sexton confessed to the crime.

Sexton is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $70,000. Hill is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

