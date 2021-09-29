 Skip to main content
Woman charged with financial exploitation of elderly person in money-wiring scheme
  • Updated
Kaylan Keona Frazier

Kaylan Keona Frazier, 25, of Dothan

 Dothan Police Department

A Dothan woman and her friends are accused of stealing $8,450 from an elderly woman using money transfer applications.

Kaylan Keona Frazier, 25, was charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person on Saturday, according to arrest records.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said it is alleged that between April 15 and June 3 of this year Frazier and two other individuals used the victim’s debit cards and allowed others unauthorized access to the cards to send money through a cash app.

Frazier’s bond was set at $20,000.

Warrants have been issued for two others involved in the case.

