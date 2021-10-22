Woman convicted for role in a Dothan truck bombing targeting her ex

A federal jury convicted a Taylor woman for her role in a Dothan truck bombing that injured her ex-boyfriend and father to her children, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.
Ashley Nicole Haydt, 36, was found guilty of conspiracy, malicious use of an explosive, and concealing the commission of a felony.
According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Haydt worked at Dothan’s Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center with Sylvio Joseph King in 2017. Testimony presented at trial showed that the two became friends and that Haydt began to tell King about her troubled relationship with her long-time boyfriend and father of her unborn child.
Haydt was upset that her boyfriend would not agree to marry her and he ultimately ended their relationship. In June 2017, the child was born and, soon after, the ex-boyfriend filed for custody. The jury saw numerous texts from Haydt to King during this time where she villainized her ex-boyfriend.
She repeatedly expressed concern over losing custody of her infant child and how her life would be better if the ex-boyfriend were out of the picture. Those texts continued for several weeks until, at the suggestion of Haydt, they began using an alternate app to communicate called Snapchat. One of the principal features of Snapchat is that pictures and messages are usually only available for a short time before they become inaccessible to their recipients.
Based on the ongoing encouragement from Haydt to eliminate her ex, King began to purchase materials needed to construct a pipe bomb. Haydt provided King with her ex-boyfriend’s address and in the early morning hours of Oct. 23, 2017, King placed the explosive device in the ex’s work truck that was parked at his home. King detonated the bomb while the victim was driving to work and shrapnel from the device was blasted into the victim’s back and hip area.
Thanks to the actions of a passing motorist and first responders, the victim survived. After the explosion, King sent Haydt a message that read, “boom, I felt that from 120 feet away.”
Law enforcement quickly became suspicious of Haydt’s involvement in the crime. Haydt gave numerous conflicting statements during multiple interviews and when agents checked her cell phone, they discovered she had deleted text messages she exchanged with King the day of the bombing and before. She had also deleted the Snapchat app.
However, significant evidence of their prior communications remained on King’s phone and he also testified during the trial confirming Haydt’s involvement.
After a four-day trial, the jury found Haydt guilty of the charges on Thursday. King had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy and malicious use of an explosive device in October of last year. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled in the next few months for each of them. At that hearing, they will be facing a minimum of seven years, and a maximum of 40 years, in prison.
Stewart would like to thank the following agencies for their diligent work on this case: The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Dothan Police Department, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office also assisted. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon Bates and Chelsea Phillips prosecuted the case.