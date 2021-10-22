Woman convicted for role in a Dothan truck bombing targeting her ex

Based on the ongoing encouragement from Haydt to eliminate her ex, King began to purchase materials needed to construct a pipe bomb. Haydt provided King with her ex-boyfriend’s address and in the early morning hours of Oct. 23, 2017, King placed the explosive device in the ex’s work truck that was parked at his home. King detonated the bomb while the victim was driving to work and shrapnel from the device was blasted into the victim’s back and hip area.

Thanks to the actions of a passing motorist and first responders, the victim survived. After the explosion, King sent Haydt a message that read, “boom, I felt that from 120 feet away.”

Law enforcement quickly became suspicious of Haydt’s involvement in the crime. Haydt gave numerous conflicting statements during multiple interviews and when agents checked her cell phone, they discovered she had deleted text messages she exchanged with King the day of the bombing and before. She had also deleted the Snapchat app.

However, significant evidence of their prior communications remained on King’s phone and he also testified during the trial confirming Haydt’s involvement.