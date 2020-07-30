Woman evicted, burglarizes former residence

A Dothan woman who was evicted from a residence faces burglary charges after police say she stole items belonging to the landlord.

“During the investigation it was determined Ms. Rainey had been evicted from a residence located in the 1500 block of Tonawanda Drive,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “After being evicted, she allegedly unlawfully entered the home and took items belonging to her landlord without permission.”