Woman out of jail on bond on drug charges arrested for promoting prostitution

A Dothan woman out of jail on bond for an unrelated drug charge was arrested Wednesday after police say she was trying to exchange sexual acts for money in the 3100 block of Montgomery Highway.

Tasha Maryellen Fields, 38, is charged with third-degree promoting prison contraband.

“Ms. Fields arrest is the result of a two-week investigation,” Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said. “During the investigation it was determined Fields was at a local motel where she was caught in the act offering herself in exchange for money.”

According to court documents, Fields was previously arrested on Aug. 16 and charged with possession/receiving a controlled substance. After posting bond on Aug. 17 she was released from the Houston County Jail.

Fields also has three additional drug cases pending from her January arrest. She was on Jan. 29 and charged with two counts of possession/receiving a controlled substance and chemical endangerment of a child.

