Woman physically assaults ex-girlfriend; arrested
A Dothan woman faces assault charges after police say she physically attacked her ex-girlfriend after illegally entering her residence.

Dewaszhe Nicole Martin, 36, of Dothan, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree domestic violence-burglary second.

“During the investigation it was determined, Ms. Martin unlawfully entered her ex-girlfriend’s residence in the 500 block of Montana Street and physically assaulted her,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

The victim positively identified Martin as the suspect.

Martin is out of jail on $15,000 bond.

Dewaszhe Nicole Martin

 Houston County Jail
