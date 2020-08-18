Woman purchases $40K worth of items with stolen family member’s credit cards

A former Dothan woman faces multiple fraud charges after law enforcement said she stole several credit cards from a family member and made numerous unauthorized transactions.

Kimberly Ann Price, 53, was arrested Monday and charged with 42 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. Investigators say Price allegedly stole five credit cards from the same family member, and made several unauthorized transactions.

“Although Ms. Price is only charged with 42 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, she actually made hundreds of unauthorized transactions,” Houston County Sheriff Capt. Donovan Arias said. “During the investigation it was determined she purchased multiple items or services totaling $40,000.

According to Arias, the victim called the sheriff’s office to report the crimes.

Price is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $210,000.

