Woman seriously injured after vehicle struck by train in Midland City

MIDLAND CITY — A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a train hit the vehicle she was driving.

Midland City Police Chief Jimmy Singleton said the vehicle was traveling west on 5th Street and pulled in the path of the train at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The train struck the vehicle, and it overturned, leaving the victim trapped in her vehicle until emergency personnel arrived on scene.

Midland City Police Department, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama State Troopers, and South Dale EMS responded to the scene. The driver, a woman in her mid-30’s, was transported to a Dothan hospital with serious injuries. Singleton said she was in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

The crash is the fourth accident that has happened at the intersection in the past several months, Singleton said. There is no gate at the railroad track.

“We’ve got to get something done at this crossing,” Singleton said. “It’s going to need to have some attention.”

