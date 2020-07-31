You are the owner of this article.
Woman travels across state line to purchase meth; arrested
ESTO, Florida – An Esto woman faces a trafficking charge after she allegedly crossed the Alabama line to purchase several ounces of methamphetamine, according to the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.

Jessica Ann Prine, 30, is charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

Investigators say Prine obtained money and traveled to Alabama where she allegedly purchased methamphetamine. Once the transaction was complete, investigators made contact with Prine and found two ounces of methamphetamine in her possession.

This case is still under investigation, and additional arrests could be forthcoming.

Jessica Ann Prine

 Holmes County Sheriff's Office
