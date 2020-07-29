Woman turns herself in to police after gashing victim

A Dothan woman surrendered to police on allegations that she cut a victim multiple times Tuesday in the 600 block of Headland Avenue.

Jasmine Simone Lee, 29, is charged with first-degree assault.

“During the investigation it was determined Ms. Lee allegedly cut the victim with a sharp object in the facial area and upper abdomen area,” Dothan Police Scott Owens said. “The victim is being treated for serious injuries, but it is believed she will heal from her injuries.”

When officers arrived on scene, Lee had fled the area, Owens said. She later turned herself in.

Lee is currently out of jail on a $30,000 bond.

