Woman used acquaintance's info to take out loan to pay off debt
  • Updated
Shenavion Nkia Williams

Shenavion Nkia Williams, 26, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

Police arrested a Dothan woman for using an acquaintance’s information to take out $20,000 in loans to pay off her student loan debt.

Shenavion Nkia Williams, 26, is being charged with two counts of identity theft for the 2017 crimes.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Williams used someone’s personal information for taking out one loan for $13,000 and another for $7,000 in July and October of 2017.

Owens said the victim recently became aware of the crime and said he did not give Williams permission to take out the loans in his name.

She was arrested on Thursday and later released from jail on two bonds totaling $60,000.

