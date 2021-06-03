Would-be bank robber apprehended

ENTERPRISE — A would-be bank robber who fled without any money was apprehended within 10 minutes of the initial call to police.

According to a press release from the Enterprise Police Department, the department's dispatch received a report of a bank robbery on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Officers responded to the Wells Fargo at 619 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise and began investigating while other officers canvassed the area for the suspect.

Upon arrival at the bank, officers were provided with a detailed description of the suspect and the suspect vehicle. A bank employee reported the suspect approached a teller window and passed a note demanding money. However, the suspect fled the bank without any money.

Within 10 minutes of the initial bank robbery call, patrol officers apprehended the suspect without incident at the intersection of Apache and Dixie Drive. Detectives arrested and charged Sagen Hope Marie Brousseau, 21, of Red Level with robbery first degree. Brousseau was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.