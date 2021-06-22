Wreck on Highway 231 South injures two

Two people were injured in a wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 South and Alabama Highway 109 in Dothan late Monday.

A spokesperson with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Nissan Pathfinder and Ford F-350 were both traveling south on 231 when the driver of the Pathfinder tried to improperly pass the truck using a gas station entrance.

When the Pathfinder re-entered the highway, it struck the F-350 on the passenger side causing minor injuries at around 10 p.m.

No charges have been filed in regards to the crash, but troopers are still investigating.

