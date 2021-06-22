 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wreck on Highway 231 South injures two
0 Comments
alert top story

Wreck on Highway 231 South injures two

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
231S Wreck

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 231 South near Ala. Highway 109.

 Sable Riley

Two people were injured in a wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 South and Alabama Highway 109 in Dothan late Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A spokesperson with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Nissan Pathfinder and Ford F-350 were both traveling south on 231 when the driver of the Pathfinder tried to improperly pass the truck using a gas station entrance.

When the Pathfinder re-entered the highway, it struck the F-350 on the passenger side causing minor injuries at around 10 p.m.

No charges have been filed in regards to the crash, but troopers are still investigating.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The tallest cliff in the Solar System is one steep drop

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert