A Dothan man already jailed on numerous sex charges is now facing additional counts.

On Monday, Aug. 28, Timothy David Lloyd, 37, of Dothan, was charged with 29 counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12.

In July of last year, Lloyd was arrested and charged with 31 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and 25 counts of first-degree sodomy. He's been in the Houston County Jail ever since with a $1.9 million bond.

Officials said the new charges are a result of an ongoing investigation related to a second victim.

Lloyd's bond for the additional charges was set at $870,000, bringing his total bond to $2.8 million.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further information will be released.