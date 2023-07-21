The capital murder case of a Newville man accused of killing a pregnant Florida teen is moving forward to a grand jury.

During a preliminary hearing Friday morning, Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis ruled that evidence Marquis Devan McCloud killed Anastasia Gilley was sufficient enough for the case to continue.

McCloud, 33, of Newville, is charged with one count of capital murder-kidnapping and one count of capital murder-two or more persons in the deaths of Gilley and her four-month-old fetus.

Gilley, 19, went missing from her Jackson County home on Wednesday, May 3, and one week later, her body was discovered in a field in the 5000 block of Headland Avenue during the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 10.

On Sunday, May 7, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office notified the Houston County Sheriff's Office that Gilley's phone pinged in an area on the east side of Houston County. Later that day, her phone was found at the intersection of Omussee Road and Jerry Drive in Dothan.

After going through phone records, investigators learned that McCloud was the last person to talk to Gilley before she disappeared.

"He (McCloud) told me he talked to her but didn't see her," Houston County Sargeant Ricky Herring said.

Herring testified on the night of May 3, phone records showed that Gilley wanted to see a friend in Sneads, Florida, and McCloud offered to take her there. However, when McCloud arrived at her home in the early morning hours of May 4, the two drove in the opposite direction of Sneads toward Dothan.

At around 2:36 a.m., Gilley's phone stopped pinging in the area of Omussee Drive while McCloud's phone continued to travel. About 12 minutes later, Herring said the two were in the 5000 block of Headland Avenue, where McCloud shot Gilley multiple times with a 40-caliber pistol.

At the scene of the crime, shell casings, along with Gilley's jacket and necklace, were recovered.

Herring believes McCloud killed Gilley after she refused his sexual advances.

"She told him no," Herring said. "So, he got heated and was trying to figure out a way to pursue her."

In the days following the murder, McCloud conducted several Google searches about how to remove fingerprints from guns and whether fingerprints can be taken from shell casings. He also attempted to sell the weapon as it changed hands a few times before investigators retrieved it.

On cross-examination, defense attorney William Barclay Wadsworth requested access to all the information investigators gathered. He also questioned Herring about whether any of the phone calls he made to McCloud were recorded and if Gilley freely went with McCloud or not.

Herring testified that the calls weren't recorded, but on May 8, McCloud willingly came to the Houston County Sheriff's Office to talk with investigators.

McCloud has a lengthy criminal record that includes charges such as rape, armed robbery, and making terroristic threats. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, McCloud is also a registered sex offender.

Under these capital murder charges, McCloud faces life in prison or the death penalty. Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman said he will seek death if McCloud is convicted.