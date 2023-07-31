An Ashford man was shot and killed over the weekend after he broke into someone's residence and began assaulting them, according to police.

The incident took place in the 900 block of McCallister Road at around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Dothan Police, Charles Kevin Sexton, 55, of Ashford, arrived at a residence looking for his ex-girlfriend who he believed to be there. Upon arrival, Sexton got out of his vehicle and forced his way into the home, destroying several doors until he reached his ex-girlfriend.

From there, officials said Sexton pulled his ex-girlfriend from a room and began assaulting her. The homeowner then retrieved a handgun and warned Sexton numerous times to stop assaulting the ex-girlfriend.

Sexton then charged at the homeowner, who then shot him once in the upper torso. Sexton left the residence and was dropped off at Southeast Health where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and after consulting with the Houston County District Attorney, police believe no charges are expected to be filed against the homeowner since he shot Sexton in self-defense.