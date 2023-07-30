OZARK-Home security surveillance video has revealed that a Dale County man found dead on County Road 33 in Skipperville Saturday morning was killed by an attack of up to six dogs, Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum said early Sunday morning.

Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie II, 27, of Skipperville, was found dead in the 5500 block of County Road 33 after deputies responded to an Ozark-Dale County E911 call of an unresponsive male found at that location.

Bynum said in a statement released early Sunday that preliminary investigation appeared that the victim died of a gunshot wound to the head but that as investigators and a crime scene technician processed the victim and collected statements from witnesses, there were some inconsistencies and a lack of physical evidence to support those initial thoughts.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators collected a home security surveillance system DVR which captured multiple views of the exterior of the home. During a review of the surveillance footage investigators were able to determine that McKenzie was present inside the home prior to the incident, Bynum said. “It appears that as the victim was exiting the residence a dog became aggressive towards the victim. The victim began to run down the driveway as two to three more dogs joined in on the attack.

“The video depicts the victim tripping near the base of the driveway as more dogs joined in on the attack,” Bynum said. “At one point five to six dogs are seen violently attacking and mauling the victim as he struggles to stand. After a few minutes the dogs overpower the victim and he appears to become incapacitated.

“Although this does not make this event any less tragic we hope this will allow the victim’s family to continue to grieve with a sense of closure,” Bynum said. “Late Saturday night I met with the victim’s mother and family and provided them with our findings. We will continue with the investigative process and consult with Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams on what steps to take as we move forward.”

McKenzie’s body was turned over to the Dale County Coroner’s Office for transport to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy, Bynum said.

“I would like to thank the Ozark Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division and Crime Scene Unit as well as ALEA’s SBI Dothan Office for their assistance in this investigation,” he added.