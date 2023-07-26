A multi-jurisdictional fraud and drug investigation has led to the arrests of three individuals, including one suspect who is connected to a large-scale nationwide fraud scheme.

Alexandria Danielle Mock, of Dothan, is charged with one count of first-degree theft of property, two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, three counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, and identity theft.

Colby Mock, of Blakely, Georgia, is charged with one count of first-degree theft of property.

Shikeem Williams, of Atlanta, Georgia, is charged with one count of second-degree burglary, one count of first-degree theft of property, one count of second-degree possession of marijuana, one count of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, one count of identity theft, 11 counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, and one count of trafficking marijuana.

Alexandria Mock’s bond was set at $90,000. Colby Mock and Williams are in the Houston County Jail on no bond.

On July 1, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office responded to Summer Tree Apartments in Dothan after investigating a burglary in Columbia.

After a search was conducted at an apartment, which turned out to be Alexandria Mock’s, law enforcement officials recovered marijuana, U.S. Treasury checks, a fake Georgia driver’s license, and cash.

From there, investigators were led to Colby Mock’s residence in Early County, Georgia, where a search warrant was executed, and a large amount of money was found.

According to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, on July 14, a third suspect, later identified as Williams, was seen driving a Dodge Durango on Montgomery Highway in Dothan. Williams attempted to flee law enforcement on foot but was later taken into custody.

Multiple search warrants were conducted on Williams, and as a result, $2,200 in cash, a fraudulent ID, 5.5 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a Glock 10mm handgun, nine fraudulent checks, and two fraudulent money orders were recovered.

Valenza believes the evidence gathered so far shows Williams has been committing bank and check fraud across America.

“This has been going on from California to New York,” Valenza said. “It is bigger than Columbia.”

It’s currently unknown how many fraudulent checks Williams has cashed.

“We’re just working with what we got in Columbia,” Valenza said. “Right now, I don’t know how much money we’re dealing with. But it’s a lot because we have photographs that show bundles of currency.”

Although Valenza has dealt with fraud cases in the past, he’s never seen fraud of this magnitude.

“I’ve seen trafficking identity theft, fraudulent checks, and fraudulent social security checks,” Valenza said. “But nothing of this size.”

Valenza said this fraud scheme was brought to his attention after discovering the money in Columbia.

The investigation is ongoing, and Valenza encourages anyone with information to contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

“The case is still open, and we’re reaching out to the public,” Valenza said. “If anyone has any information about Mr. Williams or these scams, please notify us.”