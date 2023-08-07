OZARK — Who legally owns the two power stretchers remanded to the custody of the Dale County Coroner moved closer to resolution after a daylong hearing before Thirty-third Judicial Circuit Judge Shannon Crawford Monday.

At issue is the legal ownership of two medical transport stretchers purchased with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security funds by the Dale County towns of Napier Field and Pinckard two years ago. Each municipality purchased a power stretcher and accompanying equipment at a cost of $15,545.51 and $15,143.30, respectively, on Jan. 30, 2021.

The power stretchers were then provided by the municipalities for use by the now-defunct South Dale EMS for the purpose of serving residents of Grimes, Napier Field, Midland City, Pinckard, and Newton. Whether the stretchers were loaned or given is part of the dispute because when the EMS ceased operations on Jan. 14 of this year, they did not return the stretchers to the purchasing municipalities but instead sold the ambulances, with the power stretchers inside, to Midland City Feb. 7.

Despite letters dated March 6 from Pinckard Mayor Bobby Borland and dated March 14 from Napier Field Mayor Thomas Skeen requesting return of the stretchers, the town of Midland City and William “Bill” Pruett with the now-defunct EMS have failed to make arrangements with either town for return of the equipment.

Crawford issued a seizure order after a May 1 lawsuit was filed by Napier Field and Pinckard against Midland City, for the return of the stretchers. In the lawsuit Ozark attorney Ray Kennington noted items purchased with CARES funds cannot be sold to other entities. Borland reiterated that statement during Monday’s court hearing. He told the court that his city had asked the state comptroller’s office to clarify parameters for equipment purchased with CARES funds. “We were approved to loan it to our EMS provider and we were told they could use it as long as they were giving us services,” Borland said. “The stretchers were never a gift to or sold to South Dale EMS.”

Borland, one of five members of the South Dale EMS Board, said that he had cast the single vote against selling the ambulances to Midland City but that the sale would have included the manual stretchers that came with the ambulance and not the power stretchers. “The law says you cannot sell or give away something that has been purchased with a grant,” Borland said.

If the property cannot be returned, the mayors of Napier Field and Pinckard are asking for a final judgment from the court in the amount of $30,688.81 plus court cost and legal fees.

Crawford had issued a seizure order May 12 authorizing the Dale County Sheriff to take possession of the stretchers until the dispute could be resolved. “It is my understanding that my order was not followed,” Crawford said in a May 23 order after learning that the stretchers were being used by the city of Ozark EMS after being seized by the DCSO. “That is not what I ordered.”

Crawford had given the town representatives 48 hours to decide on a temporary location for the power stretchers pending an ownership decision but when they could not reach agreement, she remanded the stretchers to the custody of the Dale County Coroner, where they remain.

Gwen Hubbard, who was Midland City Clerk at the time the power stretchers were purchased said she took minutes at the meeting where the council voted unanimously to purchase three “fully equipped” ambulances for some $120,000.

She said that South Dale EMS Director Bill Pruitt was at the meeting and there was no discussion about the power stretchers being a separate item. Midland City Mayor Pro tem Dennis Mathews agreed. “Those ambulances aren’t worth two cents without stretchers in them,” he told the court.

The issues of the power stretchers being a “loan” to South Dale EMS did not arise until some months after the sale of “fully equipped” ambulances, said Midland City Attorney John White. It did not become an issue until the city of Ozark wanted the stretchers, he added before the judge instructed him to limit his comments to issues that had been testified to in court, adding that she will take the decision under advisement.