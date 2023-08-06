OZARK- A single-vehicle crash Friday evening claimed the lives of an Ocoee, Florida, man, a Louisville man, and a Panama City juvenile, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney.

The crash occurred when the 2005 Ford Mustang driven by Nicholas D’Wayne Gordon, 25, of Ocoee, Florida, left the roadway and struck a tree Friday at about 5:50 p.m., McKinney said.

Jeffrey James Little, 25, of Louisville, and the 18-year-old juvenile were passengers of the Ford Mustang. Gordon, Little, and the juvenile were not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, as a result they were ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to McKinney.

The crash occurred on Dale County 67, approximately 10 miles east of Ozark, in Dale County.

Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.