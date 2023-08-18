OZARK- First responders from multiple agencies converged on the Alabama Aviation College campus in Ozark Tuesday morning for a full-scale active shooter exercise.

Dale County Emergency Management Agency Director Willie Worsham and Enterprise State Community College/Alabama Aviation Technical Training Center Chief of Safety and Security Jeff Spence partnered with area law enforcement agencies to begin planning the live active shooter training some eight months ago.

Plans turned to reality Tuesday morning as gunshots and emergency first responder sirens were heard on the campus located off of Highway 231 in Ozark. In the scenario, a lone gunman entered one of the buildings on campus and began shooting all he encountered. A multi-agency tactical team used flash bangs and other equipment to neutralize the gunman. Multiple “victims” and “fatalities” were part of the two-hour exercise that also included a team of on-site evaluators. Participants were told to treat the exercise as if it were a real emergency event.

The “active shooter” was a Coffee County Sheriff Department deputy. A Fort Novosel bomb dog and his two-legged partner joined area first responders in the search through the classroom building halls for the gunman. “I think it’s important to ensure our first responders have an opportunity to exercise their response to these types of events so they can look for opportunities to refine and improve response time,” Worsham said. "All actions were very well executed."

“Live exercises provide an opportunity to validate emergency response procedures and facilitate the development and refinement of existing response plans designed to meet the challenges of an ever-changing threat environment,” he said. “Being able to simulate these events helps our first responders and personnel think about how to react and how their actions could save lives.”

“As president of the college, I can’t think of anything more important than to be prepared to keep our students, faculty and staff safe,” said ESCC/AAC President Danny Long as welcomed the law officers from multiple agencies to the Ozark campus. “It is my top priority.”

As head of safety and security on the campuses, Spence agreed. “A lot of time and effort over eight months has gone in to planning this,” he said, thanking the neighboring first responders for their assistance in the drill. “You can never totally prepare for this, but these drills help get everyone on the same page.”