OZARK — The towns of Pinckard and Napier Field are the legal owners of the power stretchers they each separately purchased two years ago, Thirty-third Judicial Circuit Judge Kimberly Crawford decided after a hearing at the Ozark courthouse Monday.

“The Towns of Pinckard and Napier Field presented evidence that each purchased a power lift stretcher from FERNO via checks issued to and deposited by the vendor,” Crawford ruled. “Each town presented evidence of reimbursement for such purchases via copies of checks made payable to each entity by the state of Alabama.”

At issue was the legal ownership of two medical transport stretchers purchased with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security funds by the Dale County towns at a cost of about $15,000 each.

The power stretchers were then provided for use to the now defunct South Dale EMS for the purpose of serving residents of Grimes, Napier Field, Midland City, Pinckard and Newton. When the EMS ceased operations on Jan. 14 of this year, they did not return the stretchers to the purchasing municipalities but instead sold the ambulances, with the power stretchers inside, to Midland City Feb. 7.

Despite letters from Pinckard Mayor Bobby Borland and Napier Field Mayor Thomas Skeen requesting return of the stretchers, Midland City did not return them and the lawsuit against Midland City followed.

Pinckard and Napier Field maintained that equipment purchases with CARES funds cannot be sold to other entities. Borland told the court that his city had asked the state comptroller’s office to clarify parameters for equipment purchased with CARES funds. “We were approved to loan it to our EMS provider and we were told they could use it as long as they were giving us services,” Borland said. “The stretchers were never a gift to or sold to South Dale EMS.”

Borland, one of five members of the South Dale EMS Board, said that he had cast the single vote against selling the ambulances to Midland City but that the sale would have included the manual stretchers that came with the ambulance and not the power stretchers. “The law says you cannot sell or give away something that has been purchased with a grant,” Borland said.

Crawford had given the town representatives 48 hours to decide on a temporary location for the power stretchers pending an ownership decision but when they could not reach agreement, she remanded the stretchers to the custody of the Dale County Coroner.

Gwen Hubbard, Midland City Clerk at the time the power stretchers were purchased, said the council voted unanimously to purchase three “fully equipped” ambulances for some $120,000. She said that the former South Dale EMS Director was at the meeting and there was no discussion about the power stretchers being a separate item. Midland City Mayor Pro tem Dennis Mathews agreed. “Those ambulances aren’t worth two cents without stretchers in them,” he told the court.

Testimony Monday was that the ambulances purchased by Midland City from South Dale County EMS were originally equipped with manual, non-power stretchers. “Such ambulances were purchased by Midland City for the payoff amounts still owed on same; an amount that could not have included the costs of the power stretchers as they were not the purchased ambulances' original equipment,” Crawford ruled.

The judge noted that no evidence was presented that South Dale EMS ever paid Pinckard and Napier Field for the stretchers, nor was any evidence presented that the power stretchers were simply "donated" or "given" to South Dale EMS.

“The only evidence presented reflected the power stretchers were ‘shipped to’ South Dale EMS for use consistent with the testimony that the stretchers were permitted to be utilized by South Dale EMS so long as it provided services to the towns,” Crawford ruled. No evidence was presented which indicated South Dale EMS had any authority to sell the two power stretchers.”

The three manual stretchers are the property of Midland City as they constitute original equipment of the ambulances purchased, Crawford said. The power stretchers belong to the towns of Pinckard and Napier Field.